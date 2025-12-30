Mark Box Office Collection Day 6: Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller MAINTAINS pace, collects Rs...

Vijay Karthikeyaa is the director of Mark. In addition to Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Nishvika Naidu, Guru Somasundaram, and Roshni Prakash, Kichcha Sudeep plays the main part in the movie. The film emphasises mass moments and is designed as a chic action entertainment.

Mark Box Office Collection Day 6: Mark, Kichcha Sudeep's most recent action movie, is performing rather well at the box office. On its first day of release, the movie generated a lot of buzz. Mark has earned around Rs 20 crore in India net in only five days. So far, Sudeep's run has been satisfactory for his admirers. In many places, the movie is keeping steady even if it isn't doing particularly well.

According to Sacnilk, Mark made Rs 0.31 crore on the sixth day, bringing the total box office receipts to Rs 19.86 crore. On day five, Mark made almost Rs 1.15 crore in India net from all languages, according to the Sacnilk website. As a result, the total amount collected was around Rs 19.55 crore.

TRENDING NOW

Mark box office day-wise collection

The movie made Rs 8.6 crore on its first day of release. Day 2 showed a decline and brought in Rs 3.2 crore. Day 3's Rs 3.2 crore remained unchanged. Day 4 brought in Rs 3.4 crore with a small increase. Even though Day 5 was slower, the movie was still able to get closer to the Rs 20 crore milestone.

Mark theatre occupancy

Mark had an overall 7.84% Kannada Occupancy on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The film reported an overall Kannada occupancy rate of 20.77 percent on Monday. At 9.56 percent, morning programs were low. The percentage of afternoon shows increased to 23.34 percent. Night shows performed somewhat better at 25.49 percent, compared to 24.68 percent for evening shows.

Mark cast

Vijay Karthikeyaa is the director of Mark. In addition to Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Nishvika Naidu, Guru Somasundaram, and Roshni Prakash, Kichcha Sudeep plays the main part in the movie. The film emphasises mass moments and is designed as a chic action entertainment.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more