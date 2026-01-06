Mark vs Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 13: Kichcha Sudeep's film LAGS BEHIND Nivin Pauly by...; collects Rs...

Kannada movie Mark and Malayalam movie Sarvam Maya were released on the same day that is December 25. Since then, there have been a good competition between the two. Here's a look at their day 13 box office collections.

Mark vs Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 13: Kichcha Sudeep plays the protagonist in the Kannada action-drama film Mark, which has been in theatres for 13 days. Since its December 25 release, the movie has made about Rs 0.08 crore net in India. The movie has been running in Karnataka and several markets with dubbed versions since its 12th day on January 5. The film's pace slowed down significantly following its powerful introduction. Sacnilk reports that Mark made Rs 8.6 crore on a great opening day. On the other hand, Sarvam Maya, a Malayalam horror-comedy, is performing well at the box office. Even 13 days after its premiere, the picture is still performing well in theatres. The film, starring Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese, has grossed more than Rs 53.12 crore in India so far.

Mark vs Sarvam Maya box office collection day 13

According to the Sacnilk website, the film has collected a total of Rs 53.12 crore in 13 days, which is considered quite impressive for a Malayalam film. On the other hand Kichcha Sudeep's Mark made only Rs 26.3 crore in India on day 13.

TRENDING NOW

Sarvam Maya beats Kantara Chapter 1 in...

The film is getting a lot of positive word-of-mouth, which ensures that it will perform exceptionally well. In India's Malayalam net collections, Sarvam Maya has already eclipsed Kantara Chapter 1. While Nivin Pauly's film made Rs 53.12 crore, Rishab Shetty's Kannada flick made Rs 45.31 crore net in Malayalam.

About Mark

Mark focuses its plot around a character, Ajay Markandey (Kichcha Sudeep), a suspended police officer who battles the criminal underground, dishonest politicians, and the judicial system.

About Sarvam Maya

The Malayalam film industry has greatly benefited by Nivin Pauly's Christmas release, Sarvam Maya. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the horror-comedy fared very well in its first week of release and garnered positive reviews. The film has made over Rs 100 crore globally in only ten days, maintaining its stellar run.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more