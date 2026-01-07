Mark vs Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 14: Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller shows NO growth, while Nivin Pauly’s film shows...

In its first 14 days, Mark has made over 26.52 crore net in India across all languages, according to figures provided by box office tracking service Sacnilk. On the other hand, in India, Sarvam Maya is also doing well. The movie has made about Rs. 54.91 crore in India after its 14-day run.

Mark vs Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 14: Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya, which was released on Christmas, has proven to be a big success in the Malayalam cinema industry. Akhil Sathyan wrote and directed this horror-comedy flick. The picture was well-received by both audiences and reviewers when it was released. The film did well in its first week and is currently going strong. In only ten days, the film grossed more than Rs 100 crore globally, making it Nivin Pauly's most successful film to date. On the other hand, Kichcha Sudeep's Mark was also released on the same day, that is, December 25. However, the movie failed to make a mark on the box office. Let's take a look at both the film's box office receipts as they complete 14 days of theatrical run.

Mark vs Sarvam Maya box office collection

In its first 14 days, Mark has made over ₹26.52 crore net in India across all languages, according to figures provided by box office tracking service Sacnilk. The film grossed ₹8.6 crore on its opening day, with a big attendance in Karnataka. However, collections fell sharply on Day 2, after which they remained pretty consistent for the first weekend. On the other hand, in India, Sarvam Maya is also doing well. The movie has made about Rs. 54.91 crore in India after its 14-day run. By 12 p.m. on the fourteenth day, the movie had made around Rs. 0.16 crore, according to early figures from the Sacnilk website. On Day 13, the movie brought in Rs 2 crore. The movie made a total of Rs 52.75 crore in just 12 days, which is a significant accomplishment in and of itself.

About Sarvam Maya

The protagonist of Sarvam Maya is a young Hindu priest, portrayed by Nivin Pauly. When he encounters a ghost, his tranquil and uncomplicated existence transforms. What at first appears to be an intimidating task eventually transforms into a more profound trip where he must examine his beliefs and way of thinking. Janardhanan, Arun Ajikumar, and Raghunath Paleri play important parts in the film, which is produced by Firefly Films.

About Mark

Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan are the producers of the movie, which is produced under the names Sathya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creations. Shekar Chandra, the cinematographer, and B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the music composer, are members of the technical team. SR Ganesh Baabu is in charge of editing.

