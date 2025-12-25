Mark X review: Kiccha Sudeep’s Kannada movie receives mixed reactions; netizens react ‘Couldn’t emotionally…’

Mark X review: Kiccha Sudeep starrer movie has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience so far. If you are planning to watch the film, then do check out the tweets here.

Mark X review: Kiccha Sudeep and Naveen Chandra starrer action thriller movie released in theatres on December 25. The movie is about a suspended police officer, who rises against anti-social elements, gangsters and corrupt politicians. When a critical condition unfolds, he must confront these forces to restore justice and ensure a better guture for the state and its people. The movie stars Kichha Sudeep, Deepshikha Nagpal, Naveen Chandra, Roshini Prakash and Guru Somasundaram in key roles.

Mark has been receiving mixed reactions from the audience. Some said that they could not emotionally connect with the film, while others lauded the performance of Kiccha Sudeep. If you are planning to watch the movie soon, then check out its review here.

TRENDING NOW

Mark X review

A user wrote, “Mark (3/5 ) Kannada (2025) (U) I couldn’t emotionally connect with the film. The songs and Sudeep’s performance were good, but the rest didn’t impress me much. They tried to follow the "Max" formula but it doesn’t work here. In several places, it clearly feels like "Max" type moments were forcefully added and many of them felt unnecessary. There were also too many coincidences throughout the story, which reduced the impact. Overall it’s an average movie.... Max > Mark.”

Mark (3/5 ?)

Kannada (2025) (U) I couldn’t emotionally connect with the film. The songs and Sudeep’s performance were good, but the rest didn’t impress me much. They tried to follow the "Max" formula but it doesn’t work here. In several places, it clearly feels like "Max"… pic.twitter.com/pSW4ArP10y — ?IKHIL (@NikhilPoojary01) December 25, 2025

Another wrote, “Honest review of #MarkTheFilm Eggpuff >>>> mark movie If ur going to watch this movie ,please buy , , ,eggpufss etc .... If u buy these items u can eat and sleep ,but u can't watch movie coz movie itself is a sleep.”

Honest review of #MarkTheFilm Eggpuff >>>> mark movie If ur going to watch this movie ,please buy ?, ?, ?,eggpufss etc .... If u buy these items u can eat and sleep ,but u can't watch movie coz movie itself is a sleep? #dboss #bbk12#MarkTheFilm #DisasterMark… pic.twitter.com/TzIvEzonnb — CENA 7 (@Cena_dacchu) December 25, 2025

A tweet read, “#Mark Review KS is great in swag & acting. Movie is technically sound. Screenplay pattern is similar to Max. Songs are catchy Even though base story is having suspense, week writing made it flat. Director failed in connecting to the audience. It's a missed opportunity ⅗.”

#Mark Review KS is great in swag & acting. Movie is technically sound. Screenplay pattern is similar to Max. Songs are catchy Even though base story is having suspense, week writing made it flat. Director failed in connecting to the audience. It's a missed opportunity 3/5 — ಕನ್ನಡ ನೆಲ| Kannada Nela (@KannadaNela) December 25, 2025

Another user wrote, “#Mark first half review excellent movie I have watched recent times Engagement was super Sudeep swag excellent Gripping screenplay Song energetic dance everything interval was good #MarkRocks.”

#Mark first half review excellent movie I have watched recent times Engagement was super ?

Sudeep swag excellent ?

Gripping screenplay ? Song energetic dance everything interval was good #MarkRocks — NTR MASS NEEL (@Ntrmassneel7374) December 25, 2025

A netizeb tweeted, “#mark 1st Half Review @KicchaSudeep powerful entry Strong Villain Humor here and there Not so engaging..But so far a good watch with few commercial elements.”

#mark 1st Half Review @KicchaSudeep powerful entry ???

Strong Villain ?

Humor here and there

Not so engaging..But so far a good watch with few commercial elements #MarkTheFilm #MARKonDec25 #markreview #MarkFDFS pic.twitter.com/ucYMDJ5kzn — Dhananjay || DJ (@CineMaaCulture) December 25, 2025

About Mark

The film has been written and directed by Vijay Karthikeyan and produced by Sendhil Thiyagarajan, T.G. Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan. The Kannada movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes. Shekhar Chandra is the cinematographer of the film. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film’s music.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more