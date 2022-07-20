Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan getting married to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare soon? Latest pictures leave fans wondering

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan from his first wife Reena Dutta is an internet sensation. Even though she has not made an entry into Bollywood as an actress yet, she has a crazy fan following. She often makes it to the headlines for her love life. The young diva is dating Nupur Shikhare who happened to be her fitness coach. More than often she shares mushy, romantic pictures with him on social media. But her latest picture with him has left everyone wondering. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more; 5 times the veteran actor made shocking statements on Bollywood celebs

Is Ira Khan getting married?

Ira Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures that have her posing with Nupur Shikhare and grandmother Zeenat Hussain. Yes, she has introduced her boyfriend to her grandmother and that has led to the question of whether marriage is on cards for the couple. Earlier, during the celebrations of Eid, Nupur Shikhare became a part of it and was seen posing with Ira Khan, and others. "Are you guys getting married?" questioned one fan. And another one asked if the lady in the picture was her mother-in-law. Check out Nupur Shikhare's latest post below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: The Gray Man star Dhanush opens up about working with Russo Brothers, BTS' V's awkward yet funny moment goes viral and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira and Nupur complete two years of dating

While they are getting married or not is still a mystery, Ira Khan had recently made a post stating that they have completed two years of being together. She shared some mushy pictures from her birthday celebrations and wrote, " It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. for everything." Ira Khan was highly trolled for her birthday celebration pictures. She could be seen in a bikini as she cut the cake. Mother Reena and father Aamir Khan were also seen in the pictures. It was a pool-party themed birthday celebration for her and hence all were dressed in bikinis and trunks. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and more TV actresses who love to flaunt their perfectly toned midriff [View Pics]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Well, we can only keep wondering over Ira Khan's next move in her personal life. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.