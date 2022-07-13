Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actor and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, was recently brushed the wrong way by a social media user who told her that she 'looks so bad' but she is still working in the fashion and entertainment industry. But Masaba didn't let the troll affect her emotionally with the harsh comment on her appearance. She slammed the troll in the most brutal way possible. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's baby shower's invite is classy and grand; Masaba Gupta to design boho-themed party [Watch]

Sharing a screenshot of the vile comment on Instagram, Masaba posted a hard-hitting reply to the troll. "You look so bad... It's an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry," read the comment. To which, Masaba replied, "That's cute. Let's be clear being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes. As for my face, that's just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your b******* wouldn't get past it even if you tried)." Also Read - Neha Dhupia to Neena Gupta: Bollywood actresses who were pregnant before their marriage

Also Read - Neena Gupta feels hurt and sad while wishing she was younger now: 'I would have so many opportunities'

Advertisement

Masaba was last seen on the web show Masaba Masaba along with her mother Neena Gupta. She is now gearing up for the second season of her show and she promises twice the laughter, tears and fun. She informed her fans that the trailer of her show will be launched soon.

"Masaba Masaba season one was one of the most unexpected yet fun things to happen to me. I have extremely fond memories of filming for the show and just having a good time with the amazing cast and crew," she had said.

She recently launched her own YouTube channel where she says she will share insightful and informative videos. The channel aims to deliver knowledge on matters relating to fashion, fitness, beauty, travel and wellness. Her channel will see the star designer curating short- and long-format videos for her YouTube subscribers. In addition, she will also explore the YouTube shorts sections for quick consumption.