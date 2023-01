Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has married actor Satyadeep Misra. The two met on the sets of the Netflix show, Masaba Masaba. This is second marriage for both of them. The fashion designer spilled the beans about her marriage in an exclusive interview to Vogue. She said the marriage was an intimate affair with just 80 to 85 guests in attendance. She wore a Barfi pink lehenga from the House Of Masaba. The actress opted for Chand Taara inspired head gear as she believes that it is nature which re-energizes a person and drives him or her. The palm and chidiya in her lehenga is symbolic of the fact that women can believe and follow marriage, and yet to be free in their thoughts and hearts. Satyadeep Misra was recently seen in the movie Vikram Vedha. Also Read - Pic of the day: Shahid Kapoor CARRIES Masaba on her Sangeet ceremony!

The lady told Vogue India that it meant a lot that her father, Vivian Richards flew down from the Caribbean for the wedding of Masaba and Satyadeep Misra. Her mother, stepfather (Vivek Mehra), mother-in-law and sister-in-law were in the same room together. She was quoted as saying, "For me, that's the biggest moment of my life, and I wanted that to be intimate." The whole family has been dressed in House Of Masaba. The lady said the bridal line and her wedding set up was also inspired by artist Manjit Bawa. She said she is a huge fan of the retro charm of Maharani Gayatri Devi.

On the show, Masaba Masaba he played the role of her ex-husband. It seems he was a lawyer before he entered the world of acting. She told Vogue that the fact that they could have long and easy conversations connected them. She said both love comfort, peace and a healthy lifestyle. She told Vogue India, "It's been a big change in my life where I've started eating better, and I think a big part of my fitness journey has kicked off because of him."

BollywoodLife congratulates the new couple in town!