Masaba Gupta will NEVER have an out of wedlock child like mother Neena Gupta and Viv Richards; here's why!

Masaba Gupta is a proud kid of mother and father Viv Richards and she often shares how lucky is she to have them as her parents. But she is a wedlock child and doesn't give a damn about it, But is very much aware of the hurdle her actress mother nanna went through while giving her mother as she was unmarried. Masaba who enjoys acting apart from her very good fashion design spoke to Indiana Express and spoke her heart out. She even mentioned that she will never have a wedlock child because she has no guts.

Talking about how her mother w always turned into a modern woman because she has a wedlock child and this term is looked down up in, she said, " All the time, my mother was called a modern woman. When she made Saans, it was called Modern, and ahead of time. I have been tagged too modern for being born out of wedlock. Honestly, it's wonderful to be modern but no size fits everyone. I think the responsibility of being modern is to be accepted, however, we have become more intolerant. I think we are going back in time."

She added that even today children are born out of wedlock but it's looked differently than back then, " Accepting is one thing but what happens behind the scenes is something else. You would pass comments like that she slept with someone and had a baby. I read stories of so many single moms who have had kids out of wedlock. They do have to deal with whispers and people talking behind their backs. Nothing has changed with time. Being a modern woman, do I have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock? Never. I don't want to take that extra pressure, and put a child in that space".