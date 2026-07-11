Matt Damon wants to work with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur? The Odyssey star REGRETS missing The Four Feathers

Read ahead to find out about how Matt Damon wants to work with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur here. Know why this The Odyssey star regrets missing The Four Feathers below.

Matt Damon wants to work with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur? The Odyssey star REGRETS missing The Four Feathers

The Odyssey press tour in India has been going strong, with both the fans and actors in full swing. For this grand Mumbai premiere, director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland have arrived in India. On day one of this two-day event, Nolan, Damon, and Holland addressed the live audience for their first-ever screening.

The Odyssey lead, Matt Damon, talked about how he wants to work with acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur someday since he missed the opportunity to work with him on The Four Feathers. Let's dive in to find out more about this story behind Matt Damon wanting to collaborate with Shekhar Kapur and why he missed the opportunity years ago here.

Matt Damon wants to work with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur

Hollywood actor Matt Damon is currently in Mumbai for The Odyssey India premiere. The actor spoke at a press conference for the India premiere of Christopher Nolan’s historical epic. Damon expressed how collaborating with Kapur has been something he has looked forward to for years.

He said, “Well, the filmmaker that everyone wanted to collaborate with was Shekhar Kapur. And I remember when I couldn’t do ‘The Four Feathers’ for some reason, and I was really upset with him about that because I think I was signed up for a ‘Bourne’ movie. The Bourne star continued saying, “So I guess he’s always been on my list, and so I’d like to have another go. That’s like a 20-year-old little debt I’ve been carrying around in my pocket.”

Damon is in Mumbai for the grand promotional event of Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, The Odyssey. Along with him, actor Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas are also in India for the event. Mumbai was one of the four cities chosen to host an official premiere for the film. The other cities on this list were London, New York, and Paris.

About Shekhar Kapur’s The Four Feathers

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s movie The Four Feathers is a historical war drama based on A.E.W. Mason's 1902 novel The Four Feathers. This 2002 film is set during the British Army’s 1884 Gordon Relief Expedition in Sudan.

The Four Feathers was headlined by the late actor Heath Ledger. He played the role of a disgraced British officer who was branded as a coward by all, and he now seeks redemption. This lead role was originally slated for Matt Damon, who had to step away due to scheduling commitments with The Bourne Identity, as he revealed at The Odyssey premiere in Mumbai.

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