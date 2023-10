This morning the world woke up to the devastating news that Matthew Perry is no more. The Canadian actor was famous as Chandler Bing from the blockbuster sitcom Friends. His body was found by the Los Angeles police in the hot tub in an unresponsive state. They tried to revive him but he had died. The news of the demise has sent shock waves all over the world. Matthew Perry was just 54. As of now, his agency has not given any public statement. The cops have ruled out any foul play as of now. But they are still in the middle of the investigations. Indian celebs like Ranveer Singh, Nimrat Kaur, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have condoled his demise. Also Read - Matthew Perry Beyond Friends: A look at his Top 5 best performances ever

Rest in glory #MatthewPerry. Chandler Bing for life ? pic.twitter.com/RqO66q66Vn — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 29, 2023



One of the earliest to mourn his death was BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM. He put a pic of Matthew Perry on his Insta stories. As we know, he has had a special relationship with the whole sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He taught himself English after watching DVDs of the show, which his mom got for him. Chandler was his fave character from the sitcom.

omg Namjoon posting this on his story ? he learned English from watching the show Friends and Chandler was his favorite character ? https://t.co/BE1utbzpuQ — jenavieve ):) (@fanaticJenaVee) October 29, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaggieWheeler_official (@maggiewheeler_official)

Fans replied under Maggie Wheeler's post saying that someone as great like Matthew Perry would never be forgotten. They said this is heart-breaking as he was just 54. The actor who has battled alcohol and substance abuse for years was finally living a clean life. The body was found in a jacuzzi. We extend our condolences to his parents, friends and close ones in this moment of grief.