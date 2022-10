Pakistani actor Fawad Khan became an instant hit in India when he marked his Bollywood debut with the movie Khoobsurat. He then appeared in films like Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, due to political unrest between the two countries, Pakistani actors were then banned from working in Bollywood. Fawad Khan's journey was cut short in Bollywood. So does the actor miss Bollywood? In a recent interview, he spoke about the same.

's take on Bollywood

While talking to Variety.com, Fawad Khan shared his opinion about Bollywood. He mentioned that he enjoyed working in Bollywood and made a few good friends too. The political scenario has had no influence on the bond he shares with his friends in Bollywood. He further also shared that he hates confrontation and the question is more about who wants to work with him. As eventually the consequences would be suffered by the person collaborating with him. He was quoted saying by the portal, "I’ll do my work and go away but then the people who’ll have to suffer are those who are who want to collaborate with me. " Likewise, Fawad also believes that when in Pakistan, he'll have to bare the consequences. He further added, "It’s a good question but I can’t give a definitive answer until things stabilize and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered."

The Legend of Maula Jatt creates history

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan's venture The Legend Of Maula Jatt has created a record. The film that also stars has reportedly become the Highest Grossing Pakistani Film worldwide with its opening collection being Rs 50 crore (Pakistani rupees) approximately. The film opened in more than 500 screen over 25 countries. It is the first ever Pakistani film to get more than 400 screens. It is said to have done amazingly well in countries like UAE, Canada and other countries. Watch this space for more updates.