Mayasabha Box Office collections day 1: Jaaved Jaaferi's film FAILS to work its magic amid Mardaani 3 clash, earns Rs...

Mayasabha Box Office collections day 1: Mayasabha-The Hall of Illusion, together with Mardaani 3, opened in theatres on the last day. This is Rahi Anil Barve's second film, and many people were excited to see what he would come up with this time around. However, the first-day figures were quite low. According to early reports from the Sacnilk website, the film's India gross was merely Rs 12 lakhs on day one. The worldwide total was at Rs 13 lakhs.

Mayasabha fails to create its magic

The fantasy thriller premise was supposed to draw viewers, but it didn't. Deepak Damle, Veena Jamkar, Mohammad Samad, and Jaaved Jaaferi play important parts in the film. The response remained sluggish even with familiar faces. Day 1's Hindi net box office revenue was Rs 12 lakhs, matching the Indian gross.

Mayasabha vs Mardaani 3

Strong competition is a major factor in the low numbers. Around the same time, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 was released and it attracted a significant amount of the public. Another film, Gandhi Talks, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi, piqued viewers' curiosity due to its novel theme. So Mayasabha had a difficult time convincing people to choose it over these bigger films.

About Mayasabha

Mayasabha is a fantasy story that aims to combine mystery and deep emotion. Rahi Anil Barve, the director, is known for his strong craft and distinct style, which he continues to demonstrate here. The film depicts the adventures of Vasu, a young kid played by Mohammad Samad. The story takes him to bizarre and magical places.

