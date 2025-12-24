Mayday’s Ashin falls off 2-metre stage during F4 reunion concert in Shanghai

Mayday lead vocalist Ashin performed in Shanghai on December 22 with F4 members Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Van Ness Wu for their reunion concert. Mid-performance, the 50-year-old lost balance and fell off the stage.

Mayday’s lead singer Ashin recently took the stage in Shanghai, China, on December 22, performing with three members of the Taiwanese boy band F4: Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, and Van Ness Wu, during their reunion concert. The group performed as F3 with Ashin after F4's fourth member, Ken Chu, was reportedly removed from the tour for allegedly disclosing unfinalized information, like the album’s status and tour arrangements, during his livestreams. During the performance, the 50-year-old singer lost his footing and tumbled off the stage from a two-metre platform, resulting in scrapes and blood on his hand and knuckles during the event.

Mayday's Ashin tumbles off stage at Shanghai performance

Numerous viral clips spreading on social media depict Ashin moving along one edge of the four-sided stage when he lost his footing and fell off the 2-meter-high platform. Van Ness Wu was the first to see the fall and quickly ran towards him, closely followed by Vic Chou and Jerry Yan.

Ashin hurt following a stage fall

Following his fall from the stage, Ashin promptly got ready again and went back to the stage to the enthusiastic applause of the audience. The Standard reports that images shared online depicted the Mayday lead singer with several abrasions and blood on the back of his hand and knuckles.

BREAKING: ??:WATCH:China: Mayday vocalist Ashin fell about 2 meters off the stage after missing a step during the F✦FOREVER concert in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/Tqs6O7ddlw — ????? ® (@Alpha7021) December 23, 2025

He even dealt with the situation with humor, joking that he had 'lost his memory.'

'My brain is not hurt'

After the concert on December 23, Ashin posted a video on social media of himself kissing the F4 members. After fans voiced their worries after his fall, he assured them that he was okay. As he seemed to have bumped his head during his fall from the stage, numerous fans were concerned about potential repercussions.

Why did Ken Chu get removed?

Ken Chu was excluded from the recent F4 reunion activities because he reportedly leaked unconfirmed details about the comeback, leading the organizers (B'in Music) to cut ties after he didn't agree to their undisclosed demands; he found out through media, expressed regret, but supported his bandmates, though he hinted at issues with an organizer, who he felt should have communicated directly.

