There was immense excitement as reports floated that Kriti Sanon might play the role of Meena Kumari in her biopic. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is supposed to turn into a director with the film. But it looks like the endeavour has already run into trouble. The life of Meena Kumari has been as tragic as it is inspirational. One of the most gorgeous women of the Hindi film industry, she is still remembered for films like Pakeezah, Baiju Bawra, Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam and others. Now, Tajdar Amrohi who is the son of late movie mogul Kamal Amrohi and stepson of the actress is threatening legal action against Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra. Also Read - Meena Kumari biopic: Amid reports of Kriti Sanon, Manish Malhotra project, this is what Hansal Mehta has to say [Exclusive]

TAJDAR AMROHI LIVID AT KRITI SANON, MANISH MALHOTRA Also Read - Meena Kumari Biopic: Not Hansal Mehta but Manish Malhotra to direct the film with Kriti Sanon in the lead?

Tajdar Amrohi has spoken to Koimoi where he has slammed the actress and fashion designer. Terming them as 'bankrupt industrywalas and thieves, he said they 'barged into his domain' without even a conversation. He was quoted as saying, "They are not just thieves but also DACOITS." Tajdar Amrohi says no one has a right to make a film on his parents, without his approval. He said they should make a film on their own parents if they were so eager. Tajdar Amrohi said, "I’m sure they will not do so, for they were nobody. Anyway, what they will make would be based on all lies." Also Read - Meena Kumari biopic: The tragic love stories that defined her on-screen image

REASON BEHIND HIS DISAPPROVAL

Tajdar Amrohi said that he is the best person to narrate the tale of his parents' marriage. Kamal Amrohi died in 1993 in Mumbai. He had married four times. But his children were born from his second wife, Syeda. Tajdar Amrohi said his parents are immortal in the minds and hearts of people. He was quoted as saying, "I’d say Choti Ammi’s best most successful films came after she married Baba. Before marriage she worked in mythologicals. It was the advent of Kamal Amrohi in her life that brought on the best phase of her career." As we know, they had a hush-hush marriage. Tajdar said it was not Kamal Amrohi who took Meena Kumari from her home for marriage but it was Choti Ammi who came to his place. The two apparently fell in love without clandestine meetings, which were the norm of those days. He was quoted as saying, "Not my parents. Their love blossomed on the phone. His voice was so magnetic that she fell in love with him."

Tajdar Amrohi said he has plans to take legal action against producer Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra. He is waiting for his legal counsel's advice. It seems his sister Rukhsar also supports the decision.