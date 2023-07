Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has officially begun working on the biopic of, tragedy queen Meena Kumari. Although it is still a much-anticipated mystery about who will play the role of the legendary actress, rumour has it that Kriti Sanon has fit Cinderella’s shoe and has been roped in for the untitled film. In a recent media interaction, Manish Malhotra revealed the scripting process is already underway. While the ace designer remained tight-lipped about the lead actress, he did share what inspired him to make a Meena Kumari biopic. Also Read - Meena Kumari biopic: Kriti Sanon, Manish Malhotra film leaves Tajdar Amrohi fuming; slams them as 'Dacoits', warns legal action

Meena Kumari biopic

In an interaction with Film Companion, Manish Malhotra opened up about his extensive research on Meena Kumari's life, before he decided to execute the film. He emphasised the importance of a good script, which more often than not changes the fate of a film. The fashion designer also shared reading books on Meena Kumari, to understand the Pakeezah actress better. "I don't know how it got out but it is happening. We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books," said Manish Malhotra.

Rekha inspired Manish Malhotra to make Meena Kumari biopic

Speaking about what led him to make a Meena Kumari biopic in the first place, Manish Malhotra gave away all the credit to Rekha. Recalling a conversation he had with Rekha when he was young, the designer said that the Umrao Jaan actress played his muse. "Rekha told me once that you know when you turn 40, you will understand the genius of Meena Kumari. And that is true. But I was young and I was busy working but when I turned 40 I not only understood the genius of Meena Kumari but even Nargis ji and Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt," confessed Manish Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra calls Meena Kumari phenomenal

In the same interaction, Manish Malhotra added that it was Rekha who expressed confidence in the Meena Kumari biopic, urging him to go ahead with the real-life-inspired project. On a concluding note, the designer revealed that he harbours a special admiration for Meena Kumari, who fascinates him on different levels. He was all praises for Meena Kumari’s powerful expressions. Calling the veteran actress a “phenomenal” force of nature, Manish Malhotra said, “ I think Meena Kumari is phenomenal… the way she uses her eyes and her adah.”

Meena Kumari biopic controversy

Not long ago, Meena Kumari’s son, Tajdar Amrohi raised objections to a biopic being made about his mother. Reportedly, he threatened to sue Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon if they commenced the film’s production.