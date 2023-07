Meena Kumari's on-screen presence and her ability to portray tragic love stories with authenticity made her an unforgettable artist in Indian cinema. In a career spanning almost 33 years, the actress has been a part of around 90 films. Despite her success as an actress in Bollywood, she had to face a lot of problems in her personal life. In her last days, the ‘Tragedy Queen’ even became a victim of depression and insomnia. Meena passed away in 1972. Post her demise, many filmmakers wanted to make a biopic about her life. Last year in 2022, it was reported that the biopic will be helmed by Hansal Mehta and would feature Kriti Sanon in the lead. However, fresh reports suggest that celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra will be making his directorial debut with the Meena Kumari biopic. Also Read - Meena Kumari biopic: The tragic love stories that defined her on-screen image

Manish Malhotra to Direct Meena Kumari Biopic?

Earlier, it was reported that Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta would be directing Meena Kumari's biopic, but soon he cleared that the news was mere speculation. He revealed that he had just met the team and that everything else was just a rumour. In a recent update about the much-anticipated project, it has been confirmed that the biopic is in the making. It will be directed by popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The renowned designer, known for his impeccable aesthetic sense, will be making his Bollywood debut with the film.

Reportedly, recreating the magic of Meena Kumari on the big screen has been Manish Malhotra's long-cherished dream. The celebrity designer aims to honour the legacy of the iconic actress and her incredible journey. The biopic - which will feature Kriti Sanon in the titular role - is currently in the scripting stage.

When ‘Amrohi Family’ was against Meena Kumai’s biopic

Last year, when the news of Meena Kumari’s biopic came into the limelight, it was criticised by Tajdar Amrohi, whose father Kamal Amrohi was married to Meena Kumari. He said, "All this is nonsense. Nobody can dare do that without our ‘No Objection Certificate’ to make a film on Meena Kumari".

About the film

While Kriti Sanon will portray the iconic actress on the big screen, the project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Other details related to the project has been under wraps.