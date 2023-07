Early last year there were talks about Hansal Mehta making a biopic on Meena Kumari with Kriti Sanon in the lead. While that couldn't materialize, now there are fresh reports of celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra making his directorial debut with Meena Kumari biopic. Meena Kumari's on-screen presence and her ability to portray tragic love stories with authenticity and intensity have made her an unforgettable figure in Indian cinema. These films not only showcase her acting prowess but also define her image as the 'Tragedy Queen,' leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of audiences.

1. Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962): Meena Kumari's portrayal of Chhoti Bahu in this film is widely regarded as one of her most iconic performances. The tragic love story between Chhoti Bahu and Bhootnath beautifully captures the complexities of relationships and the desperation for love.

2. Pakeezah (1972): Meena Kumari's role as the courtesan Sahibjaan in this film is etched into the memories of cinephiles. The film showcases a heart-wrenching love story filled with societal barriers, unrequited love, and the quest for redemption.

3. Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960): Meena Kumari delivers a powerful performance as Karuna, a woman torn between duty and love. The film explores themes of sacrifice, heartbreak, and societal expectations, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

4. Chitralekha (1964): This film features Meena Kumari as Chitra, who finds herself torn between her love for Shekhar and her commitment to her husband. The tragic love triangle unfolds against a backdrop of moral dilemmas and societal norms, showcasing Meena Kumari's ability to portray complex emotions.

5. Baiju Bawra (1952): Meena Kumari's portrayal of Gauri in this musical drama is remembered for its emotional depth. The film revolves around the intense rivalry between Baiju and Tansen and explores themes of love, revenge, and redemption.

6. Mere Apne (1971): Directed by Gulzar, this film showcases Meena Kumari in a poignant role where she plays an elderly woman who finds solace and companionship with a group of street thugs. The film beautifully captures the bittersweet emotions of love, loss, and longing.

7. Dil Ek Mandir (1963): Meena Kumari's performance as Sita in this film is heart-rending. The story revolves around a love triangle between Sita, her husband, and her former lover. The film delves into themes of sacrifice, forgiveness, and the complexities of human relationships