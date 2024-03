Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra's wedding has been the talk of the town. She was in a relationship with businessman Rakshit Kejriwal for three years and now they have been married. Yes, Meera and Rakshit got married today. Yes, they had their grand wedding on March 12 in Jaipur. The wedding took place at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort in Jaipur. The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies happened on March 11. Now, Meera took to Instagram to share some dreamy pictures from her wedding. Also Read - Meera Chopra, Rakshit Kejriwal Wedding: Couple to tie the knot in Jaipur, check invitation card, haldi, saat pheras and more details

Meera and Rakshit's wedding pictures

Meera opted for a beautiful red lehenga for her wedding while Rakshit was in a royal white sherwani. They looked no less than a royal couple. Meera shared pictures where they are seen exchanging the varmala and then posing together as husband and wife.

Meera also shared a picture of her entry into the mandap. Sharing these pictures, Meera wrote, "Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath #MeRa"

Take a look at the pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra did not attend the wedding it seems. Her cousin and Bigg Boss 17's second runner-up, Mannara Chopra also was not seen at the wedding. Meera had supported Mannara a lot while she was in Bigg Boss 17. The wedding was attended by Meera's close friends from the industry, including Sandeep Singh, Anand Pandit, Arjan Bajwa, and Gaurav Chopra.

Meera predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Sharman Joshi in 1920: London. She has also worked in Gangs of Ghosts, Section 375, Safed and more. Meera is the paternal cousin sister of actors Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

Congratulations, Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal!