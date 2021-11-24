The world has been one big hub and house for many different talented individuals and professionals showing their unique talents, skill, and expertise in front of millions of people. Unique and creative minds have explored many un tapped sectors of the society to emerge victorious in the end thereby providing an different experience to many. With the dynamic digital transformation that the world is current experiencing, it is imperative for many businesses and professionals to join in and become an integral part of any amazing development cycle. The newest trends that the markets are inclined towards are individuals and professionals who hone many hats on their head, set new trends and benchmarks for others and set an great example of being the “Jack of all Trades”. We met one multi-faceted professional who is an avid multi-tasker exuding sheer brilliance, talent, and passion across diverse fields of the society, yet excelling excellence in each endeavor that he pursues, Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Hailing from Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh, Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa has been in the league of his own, taking giant strides in the entertainment and political industry proving his prowess as an astute professional. Being inclined towards the glamor and entertainment world since childhood, Arjun wanted to make a special implant within the industry and today he has been successful in carving a special place and name for himself. He is an talented actor, model, and has worked in different roles within the entertainment realm. Having walked the ramp as an supermodel for well-known and popular designers like Varun Bahl and Rohit Bal and for different brands, arjun has garnered much love, affection, and recognition from millions of people and industry peers as well. Being an passionate actor, he has worked with Oscar-nominated director Girish Malik which also saw his Bollywood debut in the film “Band of Maharajas”. In addition to this he has worked as assistant director with Prabhudeva for his film “Singh is Bling”.

With an view and objective of serving to the needs of the society, Arjun is also an active political member serving as the youngest member of Punjab's district council representing Congress party. Featuring in the men's health magazine cover in 2013, Arjun promotes health and fitness, he himself being an pro fitness freak.

We hope he continues his momentum across the entertainment industry and political structure thereby inhibiting many positive changes and difference. For more information, follow him on Instagram @bajwaarjun.