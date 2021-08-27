Meet Sanjog Bhushan, aka Trix : The Boy Behind The Enchanting Tunes

Born on 1st September 2000 he has already disrupted the music scene in India for the better as one of the premier music artists. Sanjog has already taken over the electronic music game and now is a sought-after artist by major music labels in the industry. His music is a live example of “where music meets magic”. Also Read - 5 MMS scandals from Tollywood that SHOCKED the country – view pics

There is huge competition in this world across industries and fields, especially when it comes to creative, artistic and music spaces, which are already overflowing with amazing talented beings. These individuals stand apart from one another for reasons more than one and thus attain unique recognition even in an industry that is saturated.

However, certain individuals have still chosen to hustle their way to the top to create their special place and show the world that anything can get possible and achievable at any age if performed with honesty, passion and determination. Sanjog Bhushan, popularly known as Trix, is one such youngster who has astounded people with the madness he has shown for the electronic music genre and his quest to create his unique standing in the industry. His name runs across millions of music fans. Majority of fans labelling his music as a "Religion " which they cannot miss or stop listening to.

To enter a fiercely competitive industry and still manage to make people fall in love with one's music is something only a few individuals have been able to do successfully, and this youngster has been able to do that, paving his own path to success and along the process also inspiring the youth, who aspire to become a part of the music world. The tracks he makes are considered to be unique in one way. Which is why the time he releases his tracks, other renowned musicians re-schedule their music due to amount of people wanting to hear his music first.

There is a reason why today he is referred to as the #2 most influential teen in India. Boosting a huge catalog of millions of streams on his track. Today, the top house genre exudes the genius of Trix, who emerges as one of the most promising music artists and producers in the country. His humongous hits like "Keep me up" and "Be with you" have lightened up days of music lovers and listeners and have dominated their hearts for the longest time. This has led him to get nearer, hitting 1 billion streams mark. All this, while still being a youngster, Trix has definitely come a long way, which has also made him a highly-desired artist by labels like T-series and Zee Music.

Sanjog's songs have made millions of streams on SoundCloud, and so far, he has done several collaborations, which has only resulted in many hit tracks. Apparently, He is also a product of the most covered list by Doordarshan’s “ Top 10 successful people of 2021 ( where he ranks #5) “.

He soon starts his partnership with Spotify for his music distribution. Currently, Trix is excited to be working around his upcoming track, which would soon be released. The success this young man has achieved in the industry must be credited to his endless efforts and his hunger to learn something new each day and implementing the same in his craft. There is so much more he aspires to do, and he feels that he has just begun.

Now an elite musician, We consider him as one of the most desired individuals in India. This is just the start for such a talented person. His next release confirmed “ SUNDOWN” will release very soon with the producer saying “ I might just drop it very soon “. It’s crazy how one single youngster has managed to change the whole ideology of the ethnic music scenario.

Bhushan believes that creating music that is “fresh-sounding rather than something that has been done before” could have something to do with his rising popularity. From being a normal 18 year old to being one 20 year old ( He soon turns 21 )( 1st September ) chased speaker on music breakthrough seminars by “IVY LEAGUE COLLEGES” in United States ( this where his music He spent 2 years of his life studying in Chandigarh where he gradually picked up his signature sound we today know as “Tropical House”. One of most popular figures to have come out of this union territory and his impeccable journey started as of one the “ Bedroom Producers” ( a term used for amateur musician who creates, performs, and records their music independently using a home studio ) to being an astute/ 3x platinum producer, he recalls, “I remember making music while I was on vacations or at home, it wasn’t easy trying to find my sound that I wanted to use in each track of mine, but as I spent time on making my tunes sound professional I automatically got my sound or a genre that I thought I would like pursue more “. Certainly, time played its part for this youngster.

The pop icon also talked about how one should focus on making music that is unique in its own way, He says “ You have to listen to a lot of music and understand for yourself what / who is in trend. Until you get to a stage where whatever you make becomes the trend, you have to follow what’s crushing the music scene. Try finding your sound which you would like you use in some way or the other in all of your tunes. Adding some new sounds into what is running the music industry is basically how you make something unique. Slowly but steadily you will find yourself with people who follow your music. That’s when quality will matter more than quantity."

His initial tracks “Everything Changes and Broken Roads” are the roots of his music success, Often people talk about how he manages to swiftly bring his western sounds into his music without loosing his tropical touch. This is the prime reason why his tunes sounds so magical. A lot of fans have described him to be humble, Who makes sure he gets back to as many messages as he can and thank them all for their support. He often takes a listen to the tracks sent to him for feedback and responds with a healthy message on how one can improve their track. However, fans aren’t happy that he keeps his life under the sheets. The artist promised to interact with the fans and open more about his life once he feels that his career fame won’t affect his private life.

We wish the icon the very best for his future.