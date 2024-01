This actress who made a smashing debut with the superstar alongside another beauty in the lead thought her career was finished in early 2010. She has come a long way today, but during that time she was termed as a failure. And the diva in question is Priyanka Chopra. She flew from her ashes like Phoenix and today is the global icon. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most successful and popular actresses in the industry today. Also Read - When Shahid Kapoor left Priyanka Chopra embarrassed with his statement amid their dating rumours [Watch]

After her negative role in Aitraaz, she was highly appreciated but her film was bombed at the box office back to back. And then Priyanka Chopra decided to try her luck in Hollywood. And guess why, she turned into a global dominator. The desi girl revived her career with the Quantico series and with this, she became a force of reckon among the West as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Priyanka Chopra roots for sister Mannara Chopra, shares a heartfelt success mantra

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora: B-town actresses flaunt their navel in style

Trending Now

Later on her marriage with Hollywood sensation Nick Jonas grabbed eyeballs. Priyanka married a 10-year-old younger man and left the fans stunned but only before she was labelled as a gold digger she proved her dominance even there. Priyanka Chopra's network is 75 million dollars compared to Nick Jonas she is richer than him. The studies claim that Nick is single-handedly worth $50 million.

Priyanka who suffered a lot to achieve the greatest heights, recently spoke about being cornered by the people in the insiders. And she was lauded for speaking up for all the outsiders. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. So, when this music thing came, I was like 'f*** it, I am going to America'".

Priyanka Chopra is a mother of a gorgeous daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick Jonas has flown down to India, Mumbai for a concert and the desi girl's fans welcome the National Jiju with all the love. That's the power of PC.

Watch the video of Nick Jonas arriving in India

[16:07] Gaurika Sharma (Zee News)like 1