Meezaan Jaaferi talks about how Amitabh Bachchan feels about Navya Naveli Nanda's dating rumours with the Hungama 2 actor

While Navya Naveli Nanda is not in the movies, her personal life is always under scrutiny. Since a year, there has been talk of how she is allegedly dating actor Meezaan Jaaferi. He is the son of Javed Jaaferi. Meezan who made his debut with Malaal was recently seen in Hungama 2. Being linked with the grand-daughter of the Bachchan family is no small thing. In a recent interview, Meezaan was asked if Amitabh Bachchan had ever reacted or spoken to him about the rumours that are doing the rounds. It was a tricky question but the young man answered in a very candid manner.

He told a publication, "Main aaj bhi unse kaafi intimidated hoon. I think sabhi intimidate hote hai Bachchan saab se. But iss baare mein charcha hui nahi hai and it's wrong for me to even say anything wahaan par jaa kar iss baare mein (I still get quite intimidated by him and I think everyone does. We have never talked about this and I think it's wrong for me to even go there and bring it up)." Well, that is a very prudent and wise thing to say, Meezan!

But he has maintained that he is a good friend of Navya Naveli Nanda. She is good friends with his sister Alaavia who has studied filmmaking in New York. Meezaan told a paper, "Navya Naveli Nanda is a friend of Alaviaa that I find attractive, and she also happens to be one of the few friends of hers I am close to." The young actor's latest film Hungama 2 has been panned by the critics. The controversy around Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra has also affected the film.

Navya Naveli Nanda has started off as an entrepreneur. Her focus is on women's health. Given that she has the Nanda genes, entrepreneurship runs in her genes.