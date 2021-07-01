Meezan Jafferi refutes rumours of dating Navya Naveli Nanda; says it is unfair on her

Hungama 2 actor Meezan Jafferi has been linked to Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda since a while now. He has now said that this rumour-mongering has made things awkward between them. Meezan Jafferi has now said that his parents would ask him if something was actually brewing between the two. He said that he could not visit Jasla, Amitabh Bachchan's home peacefully as the paparazzi would follow him. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal surviving in Indian Idol 12 due to their 'love angle'? Here’s what fans have to say; Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to cardiac arrest

In a conversation with a leading daily, Meezan said, "It's been such a long time since someone asked me about Navya. I was promoting Malaal, it was like boom boom boom, coming my way. But honestly, me and Navya are really close friends and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of place and that is unfair. It's her private life. I don't want to include any of her family." He said it was unfair on part of interviewers to constantly ask about Navya Naveli Nanda. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan quits Aankhen 2, director Abhinay Deo confirms the film being shelved after Big B's exit

He said the rumours grew so strong that even his father began doubting if something was actually going on between Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezan. The Malal actor told the paper, "At that time, it was awkward for me to enter my own house. My parents were giving me looks. And they were like 'what is this?' and I was like 'even I don't know'. I last went there (Jalsa) when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there." Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna gushes over her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun; here's what she has to say

Navya Naveli Nanda is good friends with Alavia Jafferi who is the sister of Meezan. In fact, Khushi Kapoor, Navya, Alavia and Aaliyah Kashyap are from the same circle of friends. Meezan Jafferi had told Mumbai Mirror, "We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone."