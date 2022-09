Kapil Sharma has been tickling our funny bones for the past many years with his shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his big screen debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu which became a super hit at the box office. However, Kapil’s second film Firangi failed to make a mark at the box office. He is all set to make his acting comeback with Nandita Das’ ZWIGATO, and today, the comedian took to Instagram to announce his new movie which is titled Mega Blockbuster. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen dismiss divorce, Bigg Boss 16 launch date, Krushna Abhishek on Kapil Sharma and more

shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Yeh wali mere fans ke liye. Hope aapko pasand aaye. #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster.” Check out the post below… Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Is there an issue between Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma? The former BREAKS Silence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

A few days ago, a short glimpse ZWIGATO was released and it looked a very serious movie, something totally different from Kapil’s image. His fans were also surprised to see him and they are hoping that the film will showcase Kapil’s talent as a serious actor. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show BTS: Kapil basks in the company of 'Golden Girls' PV Sindhu, Lovely Choubey and others in pics from sets [View Here]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Meanwhile, after a short break Kapil is back with The Kapil Sharma Show. While Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhkar, Kiku Sharda, and are returning with Kapil in the new season, Krushna Abhishek has decided to stay away from this season.

There were reports that all is not well between Krushna and Kapil, and that’s why the former has left the show. However, recently while talking to the paparazzi, the actor revealed that there’s no issue with Kapil and it’s his show also, and if he wants he will make a comeback in it. Well, fans are super excited for the return of The Kapil Sharma Show.