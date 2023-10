Well-known actor, host, and singer, has been part of films like ‘Badmaash Company’ and ‘Bharat’, while also making his mark on OTT with shows like ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and ‘Asur’ season 2. He also recently released his first song ‘Jhoothi Chai’ from his upcoming EP titled ‘Returning’. As Navratri celebrations fill the air, Meiyang opens up on his memories associated with the 9 day festival! Also Read - Asur 2 trailer out: Arshad Warsi-Barun Sobti open new doors to the world of darkness and evil; fans call it 'Zabardast' [VIEW TWEETS]

Talking about how he plans to celebrate the festival this year, Meiyang says, "Ever since I've been in Mumbai, I've often celebrated Navratri but as the performer on stage, admiring the dance formations of the crowd. It's been a while since I celebrated off-stage too, and this year I hope to make it to one of the many Garba festivals that my close friends are performing at."

Meiyang also shares his Navratri memories and why he admires the tradition of Dandiya, "I'm probably very lucky to live in a country with so many festivals, where I can celebrate my own as well as everyone else's. My home town Dhanbad has a sizable Gujarati population. I used to be a very shy kid, so I would stay away from big celebrations. Plus studying in boarding school meant I missed most festivals anyway."

He adds, "Years later, when I finally made it home for Navratri, my Gujarati friends forced me to go for Dandiya, and I’m so glad they did because it was one of the most beautiful ice-breakers in my life: people in colourful clothes, joy all around & everyone grooving together to a rhythmic beat! My friends taught me the basics & I got so engrossed that night that I lost track of time; only leaving the circle when the beat got way too fast. I hold this memory of my first Navratri celebration very close to my heart.”

A popular ritual during Navratri is the inviting of small girls home and seeking their blessings. Expressing his admiration for such a ritual which honours women, he says, “In our Chinese culture, we don’t have anything specific for the Goddesses, so this sure is a beautiful custom to know about. A woman in every avatar is a blessing, and that’s good for all of us to remember from time to time.”

Meiyang takes the opportunity to convey his best wishes to readers for the festival, “To the readers, wish you a very Happy Navratri. Now let the celebrations begin!”

Meiyang Chang’s words are proof that every festival has something to teach us, and is a great opportunity to bring in fresh and positive energy into our lives!