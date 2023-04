Punjab sensational singer Sidhu Moosewala is back in the news, and this time the singer is trending as his last song, ‘Mera Na, releases online, and the fans are all teary-eyed and weeping over listening to his voice all over again for the last time. Sidhu Moosewala’s last song, Mera Na, was shared on his official Instagram page, and the fans are dropping comments. Within a few hours of the release of the song, it went viral, and it has created a huge stir online for all the right reasons. The announcement of the song Mera Na was made by his parents and today they released on the good occasion of Good Friday. Sidhu was one of the most influential and respected singers in his state, and his death left the nation shell-shocked.

Watch the video of Sidhu Moosewala's last song Mera Na that us going viral on the internet right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

Pati khutti frr jattta 15mint ch million par todta record frr rhnde duniya tak naam rhuga jatt mossewala khnda jattiye #MeraNa_SidhuXburna #merana #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #mooseforever pic.twitter.com/Grw4NmCeAK — bhuvn (@BhuvnV) April 7, 2023

New song of @iSidhuMooseWala with Nigerian rapper @burnaboy #MERANA talks about Sidhu 's world wide popularity, his influence on young generation inspiring them for tieng turban, his love for farming #5911 & immortality of his art.

It's 3rd song after his brutal murder in 2022. pic.twitter.com/Efmb4H3iBj — Gurshamshir Singh (@gurshamshir) April 7, 2023

Sidhu Moosewala was murdered; he was shot dead in his home, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for his death and even threatened to kill superstar after him. Sidhu was very close to Bollywood singer Mika, who once claimed that he was afraid of being killed in Punjab as he doesn't find the state safe, while in his first Mumbai visit he expressed his delight at how people here do not stare and mind their own business, while Punjab is totally different.

Mera Na is the third song of Sidhu Moosewala after his brutal death in 2022 and till date his family, friends and fans are waiting for the justice of his demise. Sidhu's death has left his parents numb and how and they haven't yet recovered from his death. Sidhu is dearly missed everyday.