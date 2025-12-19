‘Mere andar itna gussa…’: After Jawed Akhtar and Rakhi Sawant, former actress Sana Khan SLAMS Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for...

Nitish Kumar Hijab Controversy: After the recent controversy related to Bihar's CM, Nitish Kumar, multiple celebrities took to the internet to share their opinions about the same. Now, Sana Khan has also reacted to the situation.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar's video has been going viral on the internet for a while. A lot of netizens have reacted to the video of the politician pulling the hijab off a Muslim doctor as he was honoring her with an award. Amid the controversy, former actress Sana Khan has also reacted to the video, expressing her anger over the incident. Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself, where she said, "A few days ago, when our respected leader was giving a certificate to one of our Hijabi sisters, whose face was covered with a hijab, I don't know what happened to him that it became necessary for him to see the girl's face."

What did Sana Khan say?

Javed Akhtar on the incident

Every one who knows me even in the most cursory manner knows how much I am against the traditional concept of Parda but it doesn’t mean that by any stretch of imagination I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor . I condemn it in very strong words . Mr… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) December 18, 2025

Rakhi Sawant shares a video of…

