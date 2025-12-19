‘Mere andar itna gussa…’: After Jawed Akhtar and Rakhi Sawant, former actress Sana Khan SLAMS Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for...

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar's video has been going viral on the internet for a while. A lot of netizens have reacted to the video of the politician pulling the hijab off a Muslim doctor as he was honoring her with an award. Amid the controversy, former actress Sana Khan has also reacted to the video, expressing her anger over the incident. Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself, where she said, "A few days ago, when our respected leader was giving a certificate to one of our Hijabi sisters, whose face was covered with a hijab, I don't know what happened to him that it became necessary for him to see the girl's face."
What did Sana Khan say?
View this post on Instagram
She continued, saying, "He simply pulled the nakaab off her face." Sana also expressed her anger over the people who were standing behind the chief minister. She explained how all of them could be seen laughing about the incident. “Video dekh ke mujhe lag raha tha ki mai do kan ke neeche lagau unke,” she said. She then explained that she felt extremely angry watching the video and said that every girl should feel angry about it as well. In the video, she continued talking about the safety of girls in the country.
TRENDING NOW
Javed Akhtar on the incident
Every one who knows me even in the most cursory manner knows how much I am against the traditional concept of Parda but it doesn’t mean that by any stretch of imagination I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor . I condemn it in very strong words . Mr…
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) December 18, 2025
Some other celebrities have also reacted to the video, including Rakhi Sawant and Javed Akhtar.
On Thursday, Javed Akhtar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his opinions about the subject. He said, "Every one who knows me even in the most cursory manner knows how much I am against the traditional concept of Parda but it doesn’t mean that by any stretch of imagination I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor . I condemn it in very strong words . Mr Nitish Kumar owes an unconditional apology to the lady."
Rakhi Sawant shares a video of…
View this post on Instagram
Rakhi took to Instagram to share a video of herself, where she questioned Nitish Kumar and asked him to apologize to the girl. She said,
"Ek Muslim aurat ko aap award de rahe hai bulakar, usko sammaanit kar rahe hai, usko izzat de rahe hai. Aapko kya thoda bhi knowledge nahi hai, paanch paise ka bhi? Appko knowledge nahi hai ke Islam mein ek aurat, nakaab pehenkar jaati hai. Quran-E-Pak mein likha hai. Uske nakaab ko, uske abaya ko koi haath nahi laga sakta. (You are calling a Muslim woman and giving her an award, honoring her and showing her respect. Don’t you have even basic knowledge? Don’t you know that in Islam, a woman wears a veil? It is written in the Holy Quran. No one is allowed to touch her veil or her abaya.”
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates