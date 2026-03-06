Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actor’ net worth: Is Hania Aamir richer than Bilal Abbas Khan? Here’s what we know

Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan have been making headlines with their latest drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. The on-screen couple is hugely loved by audiences. However, let's find out who is richer between the two.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is considered to be one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world today. She has won the hearts of millions of viewers with her beauty, bubbly style and strong acting. She is also known as the 'Dimple Queen' of Pakistan's drama industry. Hania Aamir has made her mark by working in many popular dramas and films. Her popularity is not only limited to Pakistan but she also has a huge fan following in India and other countries.

How did Hania Aamir begin her career?

Hania Aamir started her career with the film Janaan. It is said that before entering the film industry, she used to make Dubsmash videos and it was through those videos that she got recognition. After this, she got a chance to work in the TV drama Titli, which started her TV career. From the beginning, her acting was liked by the audience and gradually she joined the big actresses of the industry.

All about Hania Aamir: Educational qualification and work

During her career, Hania Aamir has been a part of many popular projects. Among the films, he worked in Na Maloom Afraad 2, which was very much liked by the audience. Talking about TV dramas, he got big recognition from shows like Mere Humsafar, Ishqiya and Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum. His performance in these dramas was highly praised and his popularity continued to grow. Today she is counted among the most loved actresses of Pakistan.

Talking about studies, Hania Aamir was very good in studies, but she did not complete her studies. In a talk show, she had said that she is a college dropout. She left his studies and started working to take care of her family. Today, she is the main earning member of her family. With hard work and dedication, he made a strong place in the industry in a short time.

What is the net worth of Hania Aamir?

Hania Aamir is also considered very successful in terms of income and lifestyle. According to reports, she charges up to Rs 4 lakh per episode for the drama Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum. Her total assets are said to be around Rs 42 crore. She also owns a number of expensive cars, including the Audi Q7, Audi A4 and Honda Civic. She has a huge fan following on social media. She has over 17 millions of followers on her Instagram.

Is Hania Aamir richer than Bilal Abbas Khan?

Yes, Hania Aamir is richer than Bilal Abbas Khan as she earns just double. According to reports, Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan’s estimated net worth is around Rs 27 crore. His main source of income is through television projects, brand endorsements and film projects.

