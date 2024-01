South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is currently enjoying the positive feedback he's receiving for his latest film Merry Christmas. The actor is known for his ability to make even a small appearance in Bollywood films work wonders. He delivered a phenomenal performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. However, as we know, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to star in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha but opted out of the film. There were speculations that Aamir was unhappy with Vijay because the latter refused to lose weight as per his request, and hence the two didn't work together. Finally, Vijay Sethupathi has revealed the real reason why he didn't do Laal Singh Chaddha. Also Read - DYK: Shahid Kapoor rejected THIS Aamir Khan movie; regrets it to date

Vijay Sethupathi said no to Laal Singh Chaddha due to THIS reason

During a conversation with The News Minute, Vijay Sethupathi revealed the reason why he had to say no to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He expressed his excitement about the film and stated that he was blown away by the script and his character when Aamir Khan narrated the story to him personally in Chennai. Vijay mentioned that he immediately said yes to the film, but unfortunately, he had to back out due to the constant delays and rescheduling of many projects because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As there were five other projects to work on, Vijay was unable to accommodate a specific date for Laal Singh Chaddha and hence, he informed Aamir about his decision to opt-out of the film. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are now man and wife; couple weds in Christian ceremony, first pics out

When news of Vijay Sethupathi walking out of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha started circulating, speculations were rife that Vijay had upset Aamir. It was reported that when Vijay agreed to star in the movie, Aamir politely requested him to shed some weight as per character requirements. However, Vijay straightaway refused to do so, which apparently irked Aamir. Consequently, Aamir decided to cast south Indian actor Naga Chaitanya for the role that he earlier offered to Vijay Sethupathi.

However, Vijay has now set the record straight by revealing the real reason behind his decision to decline Aamir Khan's offer. This should put all the rumors to rest and it is safe to say that there are no issues between the two superstars.