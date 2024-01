Fans of Vijay Sethupathi are now waiting with excitement for Merry Christmas. The film is his first with Sriram Raghavan and Katrina Kaif. The two actors are doing a number of interviews for their film, which packs in romance, suspense and thrill. The songs have been well-received as well. Vijay Sethupathi was chosen for the film after the filmmaker loved his work in '96, and found out that he could speak Hindi pretty decently. In an interview, the talented actor has spoken about how he was shattered when Gully Boy was India's entry for Oscars 2019 instead of Super Deluxe. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif reacts on her 'unusual pairing' with Vijay Sethupathi [Watch]

Watch the trailer of Merry Christmas here



Vijay Sethupathi on Super Deluxe missing out on Oscar nod from India

Vijay Sethupathi told Bollywood Hungama that he was shattered when Super Deluxe was not sent as India's entry for Oscars 2019. The film had won a number of national and international awards. In Super Deluxe, he played the role of a transgender woman. He won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor. Vijay said he was hopeful that India's jury would consider Super Deluxe for the Oscars selection in 2019.

Heart-breaking moment for Super Deluxe team

He revealed it was heart-breaking for the whole team of Super Deluxe. Vijay Sethupathi said he was shattered but knew it was politics. He was quoted as saying, "We know that something happened. It’s not because I was in that film. Even if I were not in that film, I would’ve wanted that film to go there." He stated that something happened in between which affected the selection. But Sethupathi refused to divulge on it as he feels it is not needed. The actor had played the role of a transwoman with great finesse in the anthology.

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was liked primarily for the great performances by Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma. The songs were loved as well. But many felt it resembled other movies made on lives of rap icons like Eminem. Super Deluxe was directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja who made Aaranya Kaandam. It won Best Movie of the Year at Critics' Choice Film Awards and Best Actor Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.