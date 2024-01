Fans of Katrina Kaif are really keen to see her in Merry Christmas. It is evident that she has done something quite different in this new project with Vijay Sethupathi. Sriram Raghavan is the filmmaker of the noir thriller. Katrina Kaif has been actively promoting Merry Christmas with the team. She has spoken at length on her career, being an entrepreneur and all. In an interview with Film Companion, she was asked about the gender pay gap in Bollywood. When they asked her if Bollywood was taking the right steps towards bridging the gender pay gap, this is what she said. Also Read - Katrina Kaif reveals the real reason behind her rant sessions in front of Vicky Kaushal proving why he is the best husband ever

Katrina Kaif talks about huge pay disparity in Bollywood

Katrina Kaif said the simplest answer would be no. Then she added that it was a really tricky topic. Many heroines have said they are okay with the pay gap as the openings that female-led movies get is nowhere close to that of top male stars. Katrina Kaif said she had heard the same thing about bumper openings time and again from people. She was quoted as saying, "Because I have heard it being said that 'look at the top 10 openings of male-led films, and look at the top 10 openings of just female-led films’." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: B-town actresses who will spill magic in South film industry in 2024

Katrina Kaif on what makes a hit film?

Katrina Kaif said that an actor told her that if it is a male star who pulls in the crowds why should actresses be paid similarly. She said it was a very tricky debate. The actress was quoted as saying, "This is a tricky debate. I mean, who is to decide which ingredient is the most important to make a dish? A film is a combination of many ingredients. I personally think that it would be incredible to see a little more equality."

The actress also said that she believes that money follows passion in life. She said when you work with complete sincerity it is bound to get you some results. Tiger 3 which had Katrina Kaif as Zoya made above Rs 400 crores at the global box office.