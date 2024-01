Katrina Kaif has been in the news since a long time. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is all set to release on January 12 and the story of Merry Christmas revolves around two strangers who meet on Christmas Eve and get attracted instantly. The film also stars Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar. The Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. The promotions of the film are going on in full swing and Katrina Kaif has been leaving us stunned with her gorgeous looks. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: B-town actresses who will spill magic in South film industry in 2024

Is Katrina Kaif pregnant?

Recently, Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi were spotted together promoting Merry Christmas. Katrina opted for a black-hued polka-dotted dress. While posing for the paparazzi she kept her hand on her belly and then started the pregnancy rumours. As soon as people noticed her hand, they started saying that she is pregnant and hence her hand went on her belly. Also Read - Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi hints that it was 'politics' which made jury choose Gully Boy over Super Deluxe as India's Oscar entry in 2019

Some even compared her outfit to Anushka Sharma's black polka dot dress when she announced pregnancy. People said things like polka dots dress is about pregnancy now. Many such speculations started doing rounds. But now, the actress has shut down the pregnancy rumours again. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif reacts on her 'unusual pairing' with Vijay Sethupathi [Watch]

Katrina shuts down pregnancy rumours

She has posted pictures on Instagram where she is seen wearing the same dress. However, from the pictures it is clear that Katrina is definitely not pregnant. Well, people should not speculating for some time now.

Take a look at Katrina's pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021. They had a grand destination wedding in Rajasthan. However, just like any other couple, they too have been asked about having baby and people keep speculating about pregnancy.

Katrina was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film was a big hit while Vicky Kaushal was seen in Sam Bahadur. The movie did not do well but Vicky's performance got all the love.