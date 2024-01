Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas was released on 12th January 2024. The mystery thriller movie stars Katrina and Vijay as Maria and Albert. It is directed by none other than a master storyteller in the suspense genre, Sriram Raghavan. Merry Christmas has been getting rave reviews from the audience and even celebrities from the show business. Katrina has now revealed the best reactions she has received so far for Merry Christmas and it is from Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif has conducted an AMA session on Instagram. She has been answering a lot of Merry Christmas-related questions. The actress was asked to share the best reaction she got for Merry Christmas. Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself being hugged tightly by Vicky Kaushal. It is a candid picture from the movie screening. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "Jhappi from hubby," and dropped a red heart emoticon alongside it. Also Read - 10 Best roles of Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi that showcase his acting range

A couple of days ago, Vicky had reviewed Katrina Kaif starrer and felt proud of how she completely surrendered herself to the vision of the storyteller that Sriram Raghavan is. He praised how Katrina portrayed the complexities, the rawness, the mystery and the magic of Maria. Also Read - Merry Christmas box office collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif starrer struggles amidst HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram storm

In the same AMA session, Katrina revealed that Sriram Raghavan lived and breathed every character from the movie. She shared the director had such insights and revealed that during the rehearsals, they got a chance to explore more possibilities. She revealed that her favourite scene in the movie is when Albert consoles and comforts Annie. Katrina also revealed that saying dialogues in Tamil was very very hard but praised Vijay Sethupathi for helping her out for the same. She also had help from Tamil artist Deepa Venkat. Praising the actor that Vijay is, Katrina called him unique, unusual and very liberating. She said he has no pretence only honesty.

Katrina shares that Merry Christmas has been a very gratifying experience for her in her career. She felt that Sriram Raghavan gave her one of the toughest role of her career. The actress revealed that the director would give tough challenges but assured that the outcomes would be rewarding.