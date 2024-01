Merry Christmas Full HD movie leaked online: It has been reported that the new movie Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has fallen victim to privacy concerns. The movie has been leaked in HD quality on various websites such as Tamilrockers and Telegram. This privacy breach is a significant setback for Sriram Raghavan's film, as it has only been released today. The easy availability of the movie online is expected to affect its box office collection. Also Read - Merry Christmas Twitter Review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi movie impresses audience; fans hail the climax [Check Reactions]

Privacy has become a major issue for filmmakers and actors, as their movies are being leaked online on the first day of release. Prior to Christmas, movies such as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal were also leaked online. Merry Christmas, which was released today in theaters, had an opening of 2 crores across India at the box office.