Merry Christmas is a thriller by Sriram Raghavan who is known for dishing out the best suspense movie that will keep the audience guessing till the end. Merry Christmas stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Recently, a press conference was held for Merry Christmas ahead of its release. The film which was supposed to arrive during Christmas was postponed, as per reports, to avoid a clash with biggies such as Dunki and Salaar. During the press conference, Katrina Kaif shared why she picked Merry Christmas amid larger-than-life action movies.

Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif talks about doing intimate movies

The casting of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif is a fresh one and hence, the audience is very much intrigued and invested to know what kind of movie brought them together. Katrina Kaif revealed what made her pick a thriller movie with an intimate story rather than a larger-than-life action drama. During the press conference, Katrina shares that Merry Christmas ticked all the boxes she had in mind before saying yes. It is a unique story about two fascinating characters. Katrina confesses she was hooked the minute she heard the story. The actress who was last seen in Tiger 3, said that she wasn't calculating about the movie. Of late, there have been larger than life actioners coming up one after the other. Be it Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, Tiger 3 or Salaar, actioners have been in surplus. And while Katrina appreciates that kind of cinema too, as an actor, she shares, that she would love to do unique and intimate stories. Katrina adds that such stories need to be told at a scale that is suitable for the story. Also Read - Katrina Kaif shares UNSEEN pics of her 'teen Khoobsurat din' with Vicky Kaushal from their New Year celebrations

Katrina Kaif gushed about working with Sriram Raghavan and added that there were many twists and turns even during the shoot. The actress says that the director did not share some parts of the story with them either, keeping everything in suspense. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi: Fresh pairs to watch out for in 2024

Merry Christmas also stars Radhika Apte Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak to name a few. Merry Christmas is scheduled to release on 12th January.