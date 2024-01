Merry Christmas is releasing on 12th January 2024. The Sriram Raghavan movie stars Katrina Kaif and South star Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The pairing has grabbed the attention a lot. Katrina is a popular Bollywood actress and Vijay is a respected South actor. A lot has been said about their casting online and otherwise. Recently, Katrina Kaif reacted to the 'unusual pairing' of her and Vijay in Merry Christmas.

Also Read - Tiger 3 on OTT: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film starts streaming; Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir's cameo steals the show [Check Reactions]

Katrina Kaif reacts to the unusual pairing with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif shares that a lot of people say what an unusual pair when they see her and Vijay Sethupathi together. But for Katrina, it doesn't seem unusual. For her, it is like two actors, people coming together for a very unusual story. Now, the video clip has been shared on Reddit and is going viral. Katrina Kaif's stance is being noticed by the Redditors and a lot of people have praised Katrina for calling out the backhanded comment. Also Read - Tiger 3 on OTT: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif movie confirmed to stream on THIS platform

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif reacting to the unusual pairing with Vijay Sethupathi here:

Watch this video of Katrina and Vijay from Merry Christmas event here:

Vijay Sethupathi heaps praise on Katrina Kaif

Vijay Sethupathi heaped praise on Katrina Kaif at the Merry Christmas press conference. He confessed to being a fan of the actress. He praised her dedication and called her a methodical actor who approaches each scene meticulously. Vijay shared that her relentless dedication to perfecting each scene is why she remains a force in the industry. Also Read - Katrina Kaif defends Zoya from Tiger 3 after being called just a glamour doll in the Salman Khan starrer

Katrina Kaif talks about why she picked Merry Christmas amid larger-than-life actioners

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The movie was released on 10th November. It is now out on Amazon Prime Video. 2023 had a lot of larger-than-life movies and action movies at that. Amid all these films, Merry Christmas stands out as it is a suspense mystery. Katrina said that it was a Sriram Raghavan movie and the moment she was narrated the story, she was hooked. She agreed to be a part of different movies and added that such stories need to be made on a certain scale to reach a wide variety of audiences. As an actress, she is trying all kinds of films.