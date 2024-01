South actor Vijay Sethupathi has comfortably made his space in Bollywood. The ace actor featured in Farzi along with Shahid Kapoor and then became the dreaded villain in Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan. Now, he is all set to be a part of Merry Christmas. Director Sriram Raghavan has managed to get the most interesting cast for Merry Christmas as he has paired Katrina Kaif opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer of Merry Christmas has already left many intrigued and excited. Today, a press conference was held in Mumbai that was attended by the entire team of Merry Christmas. Katrina Kaif during an interaction with the press revealed all about her first meeting with Vijay Sethupathi. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebrities' gym trainers fees will leave you shocked

Katrina Kaif was asked if she hit it off instantly with Vijay Sethupathi. The actress joked that had she not, she would not tell. She then spoke about their first interaction. Katrina Kaif revealed that her first meeting with Vijay Sethupathi was with Sriram Raghavan. Further revealing that before the meeting, she had seen a picture of Vijay Sethupathi that had him flaunting white hair and white beard. Looking at it, she didn't really know what exactly what to expect. When she saw him in his original look, she went wow. Katrina Kaif expressed that she was quite excited to work with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi. "As soon as we came together in a room, everyone came as just themselves and we were instantly able to connect," she said

All about Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas movie is all set to release on January 12, 2024. It was supposed to release in December but was postponed given that Salaar and Dunki were set to release. The movie also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak and many more. The trailer of Merry Christmas revealed that the story revolves around two strangers who meet on Christmas Eve and get attracted instantly. However, a nightmare unfolds as an unforeseen tragedy occurs. The movie is expected to edgy and full of suspense.