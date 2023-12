Merry Christmas is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The film will star Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the main roles. The two have shared a screen space in director Sriram Raghavan's thriller film. The audience will get to witness the magical chemistry between Katrina and Vicky. In a recent interview, Katrina expressed her dilemma about whether she should be addressing Vijay as 'sir' or not. Yes, you read that right! BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi was afraid to talk to Katrina Kaif on the sets due to THIS reason

Katrina recalled an incident when she and her husband Vicky Kaushal were trying to figure out a solution for her problem. Katrina told Pinkvilla that she was talking to her hubby Vicky and told him about the issue of whether she should call Vijay sir or not. Vicky asked her whether she called Vijay sir? To which, Katrina said that sometimes she does, while sometimes she does not. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Sriram Raghavan reveals his Ek Hasina Thi actor Saif Ali Khan wanted THIS role in the film

Watch Merry Christmas trailer video

Trending Now

Katrina then asked Vijay who was sitting on the other side whether she should call him Vijay or Vijay sir. Katrina even revealed that she and her husband Vicky even googled Vijay's age to decide on the same. Vijay interrupted her before Katrina announced his age of 44. She even said that the two thought they would decide according to their age. Vijay took over and said that actors generally call each other sir or brother out of mutual respect. He told her to call her Vijay, Hi Vijay, Hey Vijay.

A few days ago, the Merry Christmas trailer was released and the two left everyone impressed with their refreshing chemistry. The film is shot in two languages. The Hindi version of the film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Merry Christmas will be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.