Katrina Kaif fans are eager for Merry Christmas. The film is a special one for her for more reasons than one. She is teaming up with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. It is a combo which is respected by every film lover. Moreover, Katrina Kaif has surprised fans with her chemistry with Vijay Sethupathi. This is also her foray into Sriram Raghavan's world of noir films full of suspense, dark humour and quirk. In an interview with a leading entertainment site, Katrina Kaif revealed that while she had done thrillers before, this one is more nuanced than ever.

Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif's toughest film

Katrina Kaif told Pinkvilla that Merry Christmas is a different kind of thriller from what she has attempted before. She said the character was written with a lot more layers and nuances. She says the graph of her character is something she has never portrayed before on screen. It was a tough task to get all the nuances right. She also revealed that Merry Christmas is a bi-lingual film. While Vijay Sethupathi's Hindi is adequate, Katrina Kaif did not know Tamil. She told Pinkvilla, "It's not like the makers have gone for a dubbed version. As you might know, I don't speak Tamil! It was very, very, very tough. I kept on thinking that Sriram sir is going to let me off the hook. I don't know."

Sriram Raghavan did not cut any slack for Katrina Kaif

It seems Sriram Raghavan did not get anyone to dub for the actress in Tamil. He had informed her well in advance that it would be a bi-lingual with Vijay Sethupathi on board. The actress thought he would forget it in due course of time (the fact that it is a bi-lingual). The actress jokingly told Pinkvilla that after the schedule was completed, he said, "Kal Se Tamil." The actress was quoted as saying, "I went home crying! I came on the set the next day in the morning where again I cried. I was like, 'No sir, I can't do this'. But in the end, we did it." The actress said in good humour at the interview.

The actress said that it was tricky but Geeta Venkat, helped her with the lines. She hoped that the Tamil version too connected with the audience. Sriram Raghavan said Katrina Kaif did an awesome job despite being totally unfamiliar with the language.

Katrina Kaif did work in some South films from 2004 to 2006. But her voice was dubbed in each of them.