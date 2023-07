Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space for the first time in director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Merry Christmas. On Monday, July 17, the makers announced that Merry Christmas, "a genre-defying tale", will be released in the theatres on December 15 in Tamil and Hindi. The vintage-looking poster has already piqued our interest. And to add more intrigue, the filmmaker has brought another exciting revelation. In a recent media interaction, Sriram Raghavan revealed that Merry Christmas’ Hindi version will be a tad bit different that its Tamil version. Also, the characters in either of the two versions will not be the same. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return hand-in-hand from the birthday getaway; fans cannot stop gushing over them [Watch]

Merry Christmas’ Tamil and Hindi versions different

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, child actress Pari Sharma has also been roped in for Merry Christmas in a crucial role. In a conversation with News18, Sriram Raghavan shared the deets about the film's Hindi and Tamil versions. "It's not one film, it's two films. There is a Hindi film, which has got Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif and one child along with a few other characters. There is a Tamil film with the same Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina, and the child, and the other actors are different," he said.

Merry Christmas in Tamil

Speaking about why he wanted to make Merry Christmas in the Tamil language, Sriram Raghavan revealed that it was because of Vijay Sethupathi's stardom in the South. The filmmaker asserted that besides a few changes, "95 percent" of both the Tamil and Hindi versions of Merry Christmas are the same. "So I wanted to make a Tamil film also since Vijay is a very acclaimed actor in the South and I thought it will be just good for us to make two versions of this film… 95 percent they are the same but of course, language changes and some characters also I wanted to change so that it doesn't look like a dubbed film," he said.

About Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi casting

The uncanny pair of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif has grabbed eyeballs. Talking about the same, Sriram Raghavan said that it was his conscious decision to choose an “offbeat pairing” keeping in mind the storyline. “Both are very interesting characters in the film. When you see the film you’ll why I cast them,” he concluded.