Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas has released today (January 12). The film is getting all positive responses from the audience as well as from the critics. The story of Merry Christmas revolves around a fateful Christmas Eve where two strangers meet. The movie also stars Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar. Sriram Raghavan has shared a beautiful story with all of us on the big screen and people cannot stop praising the performances in the movie. Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi's chemistry has won hearts and they have been amazing as Maria and Albert. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Merry Christmas movie review: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif are delightful in this Sriram Raghavan thriller laced with romance and comedy

Vicky Kaushal showers love on Katrina Kaif

Katrina's new character is getting good reviews and now her husband, Vicky Kaushal has given his review about Merry Christmas. He had been with Katrina yesterday for the special screening of Merry Christmas. He has now shared Katrina's picture from Merry Christmas and is all praise for her performance in the film. He has also showered love on Vijay Sethupathi. Also Read - Merry Christmas Twitter Review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi ace their roles; Sriram Raghavan shows his masterstroke in the climax [Check Reactions]

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "#MerryChristmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful story telling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work till date. #VijaySethupati Sir… don’t know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it’s pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive. @sriram.raghavanofficial @actorvijaysethupathi @katrinakaif @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay @radhikaofficial @rameshtaurani … how you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film… especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you! #MerryChristmas IN CINEMAS NOW!!!" Also Read - Merry Christmas First Review out: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi give outstanding performances; film compared with Alfred Hitchcock movies

Trending Now

Take a look at Vicky's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Take a look at a video of Katrina Kaif

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Tiger 3 while Vijay Sethupathi did Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.