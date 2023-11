Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas has been one of the most awaited movies. The film has been getting postponed since many days. It is making the fans wait and raising the excitement level. The makers had announced in July that the film will release on December 15 this year. Now, once again the film has been postponed. The makers have decided to postponed the film once again. They have released another amazing poster of Merry Christmas featuring Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi. Once again, the poster has a vintage look and it seems that there is a crime scene around where the main leads are seated. Also Read - Tiger 3 diva Katrina Kaif says she is 'thrilled' to see audience enjoying Salman Khan starrer in theatres

Merry Christmas release date postponed

The film will now release on January 12, 2024. The makers shared a joint statement about the same. The statement read, "We have made this film with a lot of love & passion like every filmmaker does however with the back to back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have taken the decision to extend the season of joy and bring our film to the theatres on 12th January 2024."

Merry Christmas avoids Animal, Dunki, Salaar storm

Well, looks like the makers are trying to avoid the clash of their film with big movies like Animal, Salaar and Dunki. Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and others is releasing on December 1 this year. The date is close to 15th and hence can be a threat to Merry Christmas.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is releasing on December 22 and Prabhas starrer Salaar is also releasing on the same date. Releasing Merry Christmas at the same time would have been very critical for the film. We have all seen how Shah Rukh Khan has already created a storm with Jawan and Pathaan.

Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor also have a massive fan following. It was wise to postpone Merry Christmas to January. Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan as the main antagonist. Katrina Kaif is seen as Zoya in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The film released on November 12 and is doing great business at the box office.