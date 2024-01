Merry Christmas is a special movie in the career of Katrina Kaif. It is her toughest role till date, and her first with Sriram Raghavan. The special screening of the movie was held today evening in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a black bodycon dress with a printed detailing. True to her style, she wore minimal makeup and accessories. Vicky Kaushal looked like he came from somewhere in a hurry. He was dressed in a simple shirt and denims with a cap. The hunk put his arms around Katrina Kaif and even joked with the paparazzi present at the event. Also Read - Merry Christmas Screening: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share adorable moments, Vijay Sethupathi, Agastya Nanda and more attend [View Pics]

The couple looked radiant, and so much in love. Katrina Kaif has made cute revelations about how he is a patient listener. She said whenever she is stressed out, she goes home and rants for 45 minutes straight. Vicky Kaushal listens with all sincerity and acceptance. It is something that cools her down. Netizens were gaga on knowing this. Also Read - 12th Fail: Katrina Kaif expresses happiness about Vikrant Massey's movie success, 'We saw a small film...'

Netizens gaga over the moment of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Netizens are absolutely gushing over Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. They said they are the simplest and most authentic duo of Bollywood. A netizen said, "Katrina with a heart that she loves and is loved so much God bless you both," while another one commented, "This is so pleasing and beautiful to watch." Netizens were unanimous that Vicky Kaushal is the standard, and these are two are lovebirds.

Merry Christmas First Review

Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has seen the movie already. He wrote on his Instagram stories, "Absolutely awestruck by the outstanding performances from @actorvijaysethupathi & @katrinakaif in this superbly written thrilling screenplay from the genius @sriram.raghavanofficial takes us back to Alfred Hitchcock times @ipritamofficial's music is another major pillar, the last 30 mins is just tooo good! Enjoy it in theatres from Jan12th! Totally proud of you Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi! You just held it all together with effortless ease."