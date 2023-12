Movie buffs are super kicked about Merry Christmas which is going to be releasing on January 12, 2024. The fresh yet odd pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is the talk of the town. Even the trailer has got a good response from people. Everyone is surprised to see how the two have managed to strike a chemistry in the film. The trio did an interview with an entertainment portal where Sriram Raghavan said that another actor had shown interest in the role, which went to Vijay Sethupathi. Also Read - When Salman Khan confessed to Bobby Deol about his favourite actress and it only shows his loyalty towards Katrina Kaif [Watch]

Watch the trailer of Merry Christmas here



Did Saif Ali Khan feel bad on being rejected by Sriram Raghavan? Also Read - Alia Bhatt roots for Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas; netizens ask ‘Why no such post for Fighter’

It seems Saif Ali Khan who had worked with him in Ek Hasina Thi (2004) and Agent Vinod (2012) wanted to do the character played by Vijay Sethupathi. Sriram Raghavan told Pinkvilla that he needed a fresh pairing as the story demanded it. Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan have worked in Race (2008), Phantom (2015) and Bombay Talkies. He said that he wanted his audience to see the pair in a fresh perspective. He was quoted as saying, "So I had met another actor who had liked the role also, but then I told him sorry." It seems Sriram Raghavan did not wish to reveal the star's name but Katrina Kaif was insistent on knowing the same. Also Read - Merry Christmas trailer: Vicky Kaushal proves he is the biggest cheerleader for wifey Katrina Kaif

Trending Now

Chance meeting with Vijay Sethupathi

Sriram Raghavan told Katrina Kaif that he met Saif Ali Khan with the role, and the star was upset when the filmmaker said no. It seems he had not cast anyone at that point of time. But he was certain that he needed a fresh pairing. He met Vijay Sethupathi at the Melbourne Film Festival. He had watched his film 96 and was impressed by his acting chops. He asked Vijay if he could speak Hindi, and when he answered in the affirmative, he signed him for the movie.

Merry Christmas a perfect Sriram Raghavan film

Merry Christmas seems like a perfect dark comedy packed with suspense and romance. The chemistry of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is amazing. The posters too have been crafted in a quirky manner.