Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas is the most awaited film right now. The film has got postponed many times before. The film was supposed to be released on December 15 this year but has been postponed. A few weeks ago, the makers had announced this with and amazing poster of Merry Christmas featuring Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi. Now, finally, we have the trailer of the film releasing. The makers have released the trailer and it is a spine-chilling tale involving Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina. The story of Merry Christmas revolves around a fateful Christmas Eve. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif revealed she hates Vicky Kaushal for THIS very strong reason

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif shine in the film

Vijay and Katrina are on a date on Christmas but the date takes a dark turn. However, one cannot understand who is suspicious in this tale of twists and turns. Katrina Kaif looks pretty and her performance looks impressive. Vijay Sethupathi is at his best as usual. Their chemistry looks so beautiful on-screen. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif shares UNSEEN picture with husband Vicky Kaushal on their second wedding anniversary [View Pic]

The Hindi version of the film also stars Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar. The Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif would have cancelled the wedding for THIS reason

Trending Now

Take a look at the trailer of Merry Christmas:



Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film is all set to release in the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Merry Christmas makers might have postponed the film to avoid the clash with biggies like Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Prahas' Salaar and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Dunki is releasing tomorrow (December 21) and with the advance booking it looks like the film is going to be a hit.

A look at Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi looks from Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film also did very well at the box office. Vijay Sethupathi was seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.