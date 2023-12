After killing it as Zoya in Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif is soon going to rule the screens again with Merry Christmas. Giving her company would be one of the most versatile actors of the South film industry Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The ace director is known for delivering films like Andhadhun, Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar and more. The trailer of Merry Christmas was released yesterday and it left many intrigued. It is a thriller with many surprising twists and turns. Post the release of the trailer, fans only have good things to say about the film. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's dearest hubby, is also quite impressed with Merry Christmas trailer. Also Read - Dunki review: Vicky Kaushal steals the show in Shah Rukh Khan film; netizens say ‘Give him the best actor award already’

For all top Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki quick movie review: Get ready for your hearts to go Lutt Putt as Shah Rukh Khan delights once again

Vicky Kaushal has THIS to say about Merry Christmas trailer

Vicky Kaushal turned out to be the biggest cheerleader for wifey Katrina Kaif as he took to his social media account to praise the Merry Christmas trailer. He shared the trailer on his Insta stories and reviewed saying that it is one of the best cut trailers that he has seen. He also mentioned that he cannot wait to see Merry Christmas and called Sriram Raghavan 'genius'. We agree! Vicky Kaushal also sent out kisses to Katrina Kaif, shared a salute emoji for Vijay Sethupathi and a hug for Sanjay Kapoor. Talking about the trailer, it begins with two strangers going on a date on Christmas Eve. They spend a few hours together and they are happy. However, night turns ugly when a surprising twist of crime comes into picture. What and how, that we will have to wait and watch. In the end, we see Katrina's character disappearing in thin air. This has added to the suspense. Also Read - Dunki movie review: Shah Rukh Khan starrer '100 percent better than Pathaan and Jawan'; netizens call it ‘the most emotional film ever’

Trending Now

Check out Vicky Kaushal's reaction below:

Here's the Merry Christmas trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tips Films (@tipsfilmsofficial)

Here's a video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Merry Christmas is going to release on January 12. Earlier, it was slated to release on December 15, 2023. However the makers decided to push the film for January 2024 release. Merry Christmas is also going to release in Tamil apart from Hindi. The trailer was released in both the languages. The movie will be clashing with Prabhas' magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD. It also has the star power of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and many more.