Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are collaborating for the first time with Merry Christmas. They will be seen together on-screen and it is definitely going to be a treat to watch. The trailer of Merry Christmas has released and people are all loving the interesting story and the performances. The film also stars Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar. The Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. The story of Merry Christmas revolves around a fateful Christmas Eve. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif opens up on taking up intimate unique stories amid larger-than-life action movies

Vijay Sethupathi praises Katrina Kaif

Today, the press conference of Merry Christmas was held and Vijay Sethupathi spoke about Katrina Kaif. He praised his costar and said that he is a huge fan of Katrina. Speaking at the press conference, Vijay Sethupathi said that Katrina is someone he admires deeply. He said that she is a methodical actor, meticulously planning each scene. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif reveals all about her first meeting with Vijay Sethupathi

He further said that even if Katrina does not agree with your perspective, she listens attentively. He added, "Her relentless dedication to perfecting a scene is why she remains a force in the industry. He then spoke about playing the villainous roles. Also Read - Katrina Kaif shares UNSEEN pics of her 'teen Khoobsurat din' with Vicky Kaushal from their New Year celebrations

Trending Now

Vijay Sethupathi likes negative roles

He said that he likes the complexity of villainous roles and said that it is a canvas where he can explore facets of his persona that he can't in real life. He added that negative roles allow him to tap into emotions and desires that are otherwise dormant.

During the press conference, Katrina shared why she picked the film. She said that Merry Christmas ticked all the boxes she had in mind before saying yes. She said she was hooked the minute she heard the story. She also said that she always wanted to work with director Sriram Raghavan.

A look at Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi looks from Tiger 3

Merry Christmas is scheduled to release on 12th January. Katrina was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan while Vijay Sethupathi did Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.