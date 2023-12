Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing the screen for the first time in Merry Christmas and this also marks the actress’s southern debut. The trailer of Sriram Raghavan’s directorial is mighty impressive and fans are excited to see this unusual jodi on the big screen. After working with each other, both the actors, Katrina and Vijay, shared their first-hand experiences and perspectives on each other. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif recalls how no one was talking to her on the sets, and she found it very strange. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Sriram Raghavan reveals his Ek Hasina Thi actor Saif Ali Khan wanted THIS role in the film

For the latest entertainment news updates, follow Bollywoodlife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Katrina Kaif reveals why Merry Christmas maker Sriram Raghavan would not have enjoyed filming a towel scene like the one in Tiger 3

Calling Vijay Sethupathi a very wise person, the Tiger 3 actress reveals Vijay isn't very conversational, at least on the film set. And she added how she shared this strange experience about no one talking to her on set, to Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who worked with the director in Badlapur. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals three BEST FRIENDS from the industry, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan; Can you guess the third one?

Trending Now

Varun asked Kat about the experience on being on the sets of Sriram Raghavan, and she said it's strange was talking to her, to which Varun told her not to worry as she was self, doubting herself and he claimed that the director had asked nobody to talk to him much on the set. Katrina didn't really believe what Varun said. Sriram refused and said it was never like that.

To which Vijay Sethupathi told Katrina that it was nothing like that and he himself was afraid to talk to her as she is a big star." No, no, it was not like that. I’m afraid of you, that’s why I didn’t. I am new to this industry. She is well experienced, she is a big star here". Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Jawan along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his acting prowess in the film showed why he is the most loved actor down south.

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif.