Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer released on 12 January 2024. The film has been garnering rave reviews from film critics. Though the box office numbers have not been exceptional, the movie has been widely appreciated by those who have watched it, owing to Sriram Raghavan's impeccable direction. During promotional events for the movie, Katrina and Vijay shared some intriguing anecdotes about their experience working together. In one such conversation, Vijay revealed that initially, he was apprehensive about being paired with Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas.

During one of the promotional events of the movie Merry Christmas, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he was very excited about his role in the movie when director Sriram Raghavan offered it to him. However, when he was told that he would be paired opposite Katrina Kaif, he had some doubts. Vijay was worried about how he and Katrina would look on screen and if people would accept them as an on-screen pair. But his doubts were eventually cleared when Sriram explained to him that the characters were perfect for them. Vijay also shared an interesting detail where he revealed that when he told people that he was paired opposite Katrina Kaif, no one believed him and often asked if he was doing a guest appearance in the film.