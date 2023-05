The biggest fashion extravaganza of the year is currently underway. New York has turned into a celebrity hub as Met Gala 2023 is underway. Some of the biggest names from Hollywood, Bollywood and more are in New York to be a part of Met Gala 2023. From Bollywood, this time we have Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt marking her Met Gala 2023. She has already walked the red carpet and her pictures are all over the social media. Keeping up with the theme of Met Gala 2023, i.e., Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, Alia Bhatt dressed into a gorgeous white gown with a long trail. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra runs errand before red carpet appearance; Prabal Gurung teases glimpses of outfits but which one is Alia Bhatt wearing?

marks her Met Gala debut

Alia Bhatt wore a stunning white gown by Prabal Gurung. The classy piece has quite a few pearls embellished on it. The actress has kept her look very elegant by not opting for any elaborate jewels to go with her look. She wore earrings and no neckpiece. She let her gown do all the talking and it screamed fabulous. She wore many rings though in her one hand, and carried a glove in the other. She was nothing short of a vision in white as she walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with the designer. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Deepika Padukone gets schooled for sharing Oscars BTS ahead of Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra's red carpet appearance

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress has marked her Met Gala 2023 debut and she totally slayed it. She looked confident as she posed for the international paparazzi. Her elegance and charm has worked wonders and netizens are showering love in Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala 2023 look. Definitely, she has left an impression with her Met Gala 2023 ahead of her big Hollywood debut that will release in August. She will be seen in Heart of Stone along with . Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt poses with designer Prabal Gurung ahead of her red carpet debut; netizens cannot wait to watch the Brahmastra beauty

Check out how Twitteratis are reacting to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut.

gorgeous is alia bhatt's middle namepic.twitter.com/5JAnNkYgwe — ? (@alfiyastic) May 1, 2023

OH MY GOD THE CRAZIEST PULL AND OFC IT’S ALIA BHATT!! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jZGZQmlGa2 — amrita (@kesvriya) May 1, 2023

alia is looking legit like a princess pic.twitter.com/44CVMBjnny — ش (@sajalsloml) May 1, 2023

Apart from Alia Bhatt, desi girl has also walked the Met Gala 2023 red carpet along with husband Nick Jonas. They have twinned in black and have kept up with the theme of the Gala this year. Fans are now looking forward to 's look at the event. She is currently going viral for her Cannes look.